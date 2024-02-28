Bigg Boss 17 Star Ayesha Khan All Set To Work With Dulquer Salmaan In 'Lucky Baskhar'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan continues to progress in the film industry. Following her recent participation in a special song for Gangs of Godavari with Vishwak Sen, she will now star in Dulquer Salmaan's highly awaited film Lucky Baskhar. The Telugu film industry is buzzing with anticipation as the film is marketed as entertainment. Confirming her role in the film, Ayesha took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of Lucky Baskhar with the caption: "Excited to join the sets of Lucky Baskhar."

The actress verified the news and discussed the latest developments. "The love I get from my south-Indian fans is overwhelming and is something I will always cherish. I've always wanted to push myself to do better and who better than Dulquer Salmaan to be in the process with. Dulquer has been someone whose craft I have always admired," IANS reported quoting Ayesha Khan.



"I am super excited for my special appearance in the film. It's an honour to perform under Venky sir's direction and to be a part of such a fine team," she added.



On February 3, Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to showcase the film's first look. This poster depicts Dulquer in an entirely new persona, piqueing fans' interest. The actor shared the poster and expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here's presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar."

About Lucky Baskhar:

Lucky Baskhar is expected to be a pan-India film, with releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.



GV Prakash directed the film, which Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas produced. Meenaakshi Chaudhary will play a major role in the film with Dulquer and Ayesha.

For the uninitiated, Dulquer Salmaan is a renowned actor in the Malayalam cinema industry and the son of legendary actor Mammootty.