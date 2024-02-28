Premalu Box-Office Collection: Naslen, Mamitha Starrer Mints Rs 70 Crore In Four Weeks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Premalu" has emerged as the surprise hit of Malayalam cinema in 2024. Remarkably, in its fourth week of release, "Premalu" has surpassed Rs 1 crore from Kerala alone. According to reports, Naslen's "Premalu" has now crossed the Rs 70 crore club at the global box office.

Most of the viewers said that the innovative presentation was the main attraction of the film. the movie is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the Telugu dubbed version of Naslen and Mamitha's film will be released on March 8. Previously, many Malayalam movies were remade in Telugu with big stars, but now, with the rise of OTT platforms, audiences are embracing regional films more readily.



As a result, the trend of remakes has declined, and films like "Bramayugam" and "Premalu" are opting for direct Telugu dubbing instead. This change reflects the evolving preferences of viewers and the growing popularity of regional cinema across different markets.

The movie revolves around the love story of Sachin, who finds himself between two partners. The trailer of the movie was released on February 1. The trailer depicts Sachin's instant infatuation with Reenu after encountering her at a wedding. Determined to pursue his feelings, Sachin follows Reenu to Hyderabad, where she is employed at an IT firm. However, their budding romance hits a roadblock when Sachin learns that Reenu is already involved in a relationship with someone he perceives as superior to himself. This revelation complicates their love story and introduces challenges that they must confront and overcome.

