Dhruv Jurel's Rising Stature Sparks Wicketkeeper Debate: Anil Kumble Draws 'MS Dhoni' Parallel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The debate surrounding Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant has garnered attention, prompting Anil Kumble to provide his perspective with a 'MS Dhoni' comparison. Dhruv Jurel showcased his cricketing prowess in the Ranchi Test against England, contributing significantly to India's victory. The question now arises if he will maintain his spot in the Test lineup once Rishabh Pant returns in September after his hiatus due to a car accident in December 2022.

Pant, previously the primary wicketkeeper across formats for India, faced an interruption in his career, leading to opportunities for others like KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. However, with Bharat's batting struggles, Jurel was given a chance and impressed, drawing parallels with the legendary MS Dhoni.

As India faces a selection dilemma for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, with Pant returning, Anil Kumble acknowledged Jurel's credentials, avoiding a direct stance on the debate. Kumble expressed confidence in Jurel, stating that he possesses the qualities to emulate the success achieved by MS Dhoni in his career.

Kumble shared his thoughts on Jurel's performance, praising his composure, technique, and ability to handle both defensive and attacking situations with the bat. He also highlighted Jurel's skills behind the stumps, especially against fast bowlers, predicting continuous improvement as he gains more experience. Kumble acknowledged the selectors' decision to back Jurel with limited first-class experience, emphasizing the positive impact he has had since his introduction to the Test squad.

