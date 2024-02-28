Major Setback For Congress In Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh Quits Sukhu Government

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant esacalation of crisis within the Congress-led government of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Vikramaditya Singh has tendered his resignation. Singh, who serves as the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the Sukhu administration, made this announcement during a press conference held on Wednesday, adding fuel to the simmering discontent within the party ranks.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, expressed his grievances with the government's functioning during the press briefing, displaying evident dissatisfaction. He lamented what he perceived as attempts to undermine him and voiced his concern over the stifling of legislators' voices within the party.

Addressing the media, Singh remarked, "The Congress government in Himachal was formed through collective efforts. I have refrained from criticizing the government's actions thus far. For me, the trust of the people holds paramount importance over any position. However, attempts to silence the MLAs' voices have been made, and the repercussions are evident today." Singh emphasized that he had consistently raised these concerns with the party leadership, highlighting a lack of decisive action and fulfillment of promises made.

Expressing his dismay, Singh asserted, "Mere promises are insufficient; they must be followed through. I am disheartened by the disrespect shown. Despite our unwavering support over the past year, we have been subjected to insult and neglect."

Singh invoked historical references, citing the words of Bahadur Shah Zafar to illustrate his feelings of being disregarded. "We have been denied the respect we deserve, reminiscent of Zafar's poignant words about the lack of even two yards of land for his burial in Koo-e-Yaar. The party leadership must take cognizance of these grievances," he added, urging the high command to intervene.

Vikramaditya Singh's resignation further compounds the challenges facing the already beleaguered Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, prompting speculation about the future course of action within the party and its implications for the state's political landscape.