'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely': Ileana D'cruz, Randeep Hooda's Film Highlights India's Obsession With Fair Skin Tone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The makers of Ilena D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda-starrer film 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' released the film's trailer. This is Ileana's comeback to the screen following her role in the 2021 film 'The Big Bull'. The film which is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua examines India's obsession with fair skin and dowry.

The trailer suggests a social comedy-drama about the cultural constraints surrounding beauty standards. It expertly blends humour and the solemnity of its message, preserving the plot's substance.

The trailer

About 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely'

Set in Haryana, the film stars Ileana as Lovely, a dark-complexioned girl who seeks a suitable marriage match but ultimately decides to pursue higher education. Randeep Hooda plays the role of a cop who falls for her regardless of skin color. However, issues develop when his family discovers his feelings for a dark-skinned woman.

Sony Pictures Films India's 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' intends to raise debate on India's obsession with fair-skinned brides and large dowries. This film is set to be released on International Women's Day, March 8, and will be Ileana's first since giving birth to her son Koa Phoenix Dolan last year.