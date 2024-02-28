Day After 200 Armed Men Storm ASP's House, Some Manipur Police Commandos Lay Down Arms In Protest (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A group of Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday laid down their arms in protest against the attack and abduction of a police officer on Tuesday. Around 200 armed miscreants had stormed the house of a police officer in Imphal East. ASP Moirangthem Amit and his escort were abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, in Imphal East district, the police said.



Sources in the state administration said that few police commandos have laid down their weapons in protest. Everything is now under control; at other places, police are on duty, sources added.

According to police sources, tensions escalated after the said officer had apprehended six individuals associated with the Arambai Tenggol group on charges of vehicle theft. Subsequently, a vocal demonstration spearheaded by the Meira Paibis, a Meitei women's group, ensued, demanding the release of the detained individuals, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

In a swift response, Manipur Police, aided by security forces, managed to rescue Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Singh following the abduction. Singh, who serves in the operations wing of Manipur Police, is currently receiving medical treatment, with his condition reported as stable.

“Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district. The armed miscreants vandalized the household properties at the residence,” the Manipur Police posted on X (formally Twitter).

“On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat. In the midst of the incident, the Addl SP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has started,” it added.

M Kulla, the father of the abducted officer, recounted the frantic moments as armed assailants descended upon their residence, forcing them to seek refuge indoors.

The Manipur government, grappling with the aftermath of the incident, emphasized the gravity of the situation, necessitating the intervention of the Army to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of its citizens.