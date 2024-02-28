Iran’s automakers produce around 1.230M vehicles in 11 months

(MENAFN) An official from Iran's Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry reported that Iranian automakers produced approximately 1.230 million vehicles during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year. Mehrdad Khosravi, the director general of the Iranian Industry Ministry's Auto Industry Office, highlighted that this production figure included around 1,040,000 passenger cars, indicating a six percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



During this 11-month period, the production of trucks surged significantly, reaching 152,000 units, marking a remarkable 34 percent growth compared to the corresponding period last year. Furthermore, the manufacturing of heavy vehicles also experienced an upswing, witnessing a 10 percent increase to reach 34,000 units, as reported by Khosravi.



Private carmakers contributed substantially to Iran's total automobile production during this timeframe, accounting for 23 percent by producing 280,000 cars. This sector demonstrated notable growth, with a 61 percent increase in vehicle manufacturing compared to the same 11-month period in the previous year.



In the preceding Iranian calendar year (1401), car manufacturing in Iran experienced a significant upsurge, recording a 39 percent increase. Iranian carmakers manufactured 1,347,394 vehicles during this period, with passenger car production reaching 1,182,078 units, reflecting a substantial 35-percent rise year-on-year.



Vans emerged as the dominant segment in the production landscape of the past year, with 125,507 units manufactured, representing a remarkable 56-percent growth. Additionally, truck manufacturing also witnessed robust growth, with 34,136 units produced, marking a substantial 150 percent rise compared to the previous year. These figures underscore the resilience and expansion of Iran's automotive industry, despite various economic challenges and fluctuations.

