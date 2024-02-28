Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia to engage in peace talks in Germany

(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are scheduled to engage in peace talks in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, facilitated by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The meeting will take place at Villa Borsig, the guest house of the German Foreign Ministry.



Baerbock will hold separate meetings with Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan before convening a trilateral meeting where she is expected to make a statement at the outset of the negotiations.



The decision to restart the peace process was made earlier this month during discussions between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which was also attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia have persisted since 1991, stemming from the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven adjacent territories, including Kalbajar, by the Armenian military.



Azerbaijan reclaimed control over much of the region during the conflict in the autumn of 2020, which concluded with a peace agreement brokered by Russia, paving the way for normalization efforts. Last September, Baku launched an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh aimed at establishing constitutional order, leading to the surrender of illegal separatist forces in the region.

