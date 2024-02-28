Turkish benchmark stock index opens higher in midweek session

(MENAFN) The midweek session in the Turkish financial market saw the benchmark stock index opening slightly higher, starting at 9,184.63 points, indicating a modest uptick of 0.06 percent or 5.15 points compared to its previous closing level. This minor increase followed a notable downturn in the BIST 100 index during the previous trading session, where it experienced a decline of 1.66 percent, settling at 9,179.48 points amidst a daily transaction volume of 132 billion Turkish liras (USD4.23 billion).



Against the backdrop of market activity, currency exchange rates exhibited their own fluctuations. As of 10:45 a.m. (GMT0745), the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) stood at 31.1820, with the EUR/TRY rate at 33.7670 and the GBP/TRY rate at 39.4305. Meanwhile, in the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was registered at USD2,037.55, while the per-barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD82.30.



These intricate movements in both stock indices and currency exchange rates underscore the intricate nature of the Turkish financial landscape. Market participants, including investors and analysts, closely monitor these developments, analyzing economic indicators and geopolitical factors that shape market sentiment and influence trading decisions. The interplay of domestic and global factors continues to influence market dynamics, contributing to the ongoing evolution of Turkey's financial markets.

MENAFN28022024000045015839ID1107910021