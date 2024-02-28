Puma reveals drop in net income, robust operating results

(MENAFN) Puma, the German sports apparel, footwear, and accessories company, released its financial results for the last quarter on Tuesday, revealing a notable decline in net income. Net income for the quarter plummeted by 42.3 percent to 800 thousand euros (USD868,500), compared to 1.4 million euros in the same period the previous year. This decline in net income was primarily attributed to weaker financial performance, reflecting challenges within the operating environment.



Despite the decrease in net income, earnings per share remained unchanged at 0.01 euros, aligning with the previous year's figure. However, the company saw a significant improvement in operating results, with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) surging by 133 percent to 94.4 million euros from 40.5 million euros in the previous year. This remarkable improvement in operating results was achieved through enhanced gross profit margins and rigorous cost management practices. Consequently, the earnings margin before interest and taxes improved to 4.8 percent, up from 1.8 percent in the previous year, highlighting the effectiveness of Puma's strategic initiatives in driving operational efficiency and profitability.



Despite the challenges posed by a shifting market landscape, Puma Group reported a decline in sales, with revenues falling by 9.8 percent to 1.98 billion euros. In constant currency terms, sales experienced a more modest decline of 4 percent. While the decline in sales presents a notable setback, Puma remains focused on leveraging its strengths and optimizing operational performance to navigate through the prevailing market conditions.



The financial results underscore Puma's resilience and adaptability amidst evolving industry dynamics and macroeconomic challenges. By prioritizing operational efficiency, cost discipline, and strategic investments, Puma aims to sustain its competitive position in the sports apparel market and drive long-term growth and value creation for stakeholders. As the company continues to execute its strategic initiatives and adapt to changing consumer preferences, it remains poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and overcome challenges in the dynamic global marketplace.

