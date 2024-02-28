Oil rates drop on larger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, oil rates fell as data indicated a larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories in the US, suggesting reduced demand from the world's leading oil consumer.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped to USD82.20 per barrel at 10:17 a.m. local time (0717 GMT), marking a 0.56 percent decline from the previous session's closing price of USD82.66 per barrel. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the American benchmark, traded at USD78.36 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.65 percent decrease from the prior session's close of USD78.87 per barrel.



According to the American Petroleum Institute's latest estimate released on Tuesday, crude oil inventories surged by 8.42 million barrels last week, surpassing market expectations. This marked the fourth consecutive week of inventory increases compared to the anticipated rise of 1.8 million barrels.



Official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration is expected later on Wednesday.



The US dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against other currencies, rose by 0.16 percent to 103.99. A stronger dollar typically dampens demand as it makes oil more expensive for foreign currency holders.



There is uncertainty surrounding when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will commence reducing interest rates, which further contributed to the decline in prices. Analysts are closely monitoring US economic data releases and speeches from Fed officials this week for insights into the central bank's interest rate policy.



Fed Board member Michelle Bowman stated on Tuesday that there is no urgency to cut interest rates, citing potential risks that could impede progress in curbing inflation and lead to renewed price pressures. However, recent US macroeconomic data indicating slowing growth has raised concerns about a potential decline in oil demand.

