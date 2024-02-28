Sara Ali Khan Expresses Her Fondness For Nature, Poses Amid Breathtaking Views

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) A true-blue nature lover, Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan, who is often seen expressing her fondness for the celestial bodies, has once again treated her fans to breathtaking pictures of herself posing in enchanting locations.

Taking to Instagram, where the Gen-Z actress has a fandom of 44.8 million followers, dropped a string of photos, wherein she can be seen hanging out with her friend in a breathtaking mountainous region.

The first picture shows the 'Kedarnath' fame wearing a white fur jacket and a matching cap, and playing with the pine tree.

Another photo shows Sara wrapping a shawl around her and sporting a beanie cap, while sitting in front of a bonfire.

The third picture is a candid shot of Sara and her friend sitting on the road, and enjoying the mountainous view and the sun. There is also a solo photo of Sara gazing at the sunset in the mountains.

In one picture Sara is seen wearing a Winnie-the-Pooh printed night suit and sleeping with a pillow and eye mask on.

The post is captioned as: "Oh Pine...Will you be mine? In nature you're closest to the divine... Sometimes sunkissed sometimes under moonshine."

On the work front, Sara has 'Murder Mubarak', 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', and 'Metro...In Dino' in the pipeline.