MI Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Extends Sydney Sixers Deal For Next Two WBBL Seasons

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Charlotte Edwards, currently the coach of Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL), has extended her deal as head coach of the Sydney Sixers for the next two seasons of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Under her coaching, the Sixers reached the WBBL season eight, where they lost to two-time reigning champions Adelaide Strikers by 10 runs, before finishing fifth in season nine and missing the finals by a single point.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another two years with the Sixers. I've loved working with the playing group and the staff and I'm really looking forward to building on that further for the next two years. The Sixers are a great club with amazing fans, and I can't wait to be back in Sydney later this year," said Charlotte in a statement issued by the club.

Charlotte, the former England captain, led Southern Vipers to victory in both the domestic 50-over and 20-over competitions last summer, lifting the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2023.

She has taken her side to the final of 'The Hundred' since its inception – runners-up finish in 2021 and 2022 and winning the title in 2023. Charlotte also took Mumbai Indians to win the inaugural WPL 2023 season and is currently with the team as they look to defend their title in 2024.

Rachael Haynes, the former Australia cricketer who's now the General Manager at the Sixers, said the club were thrilled to have Charlotte locked in for a further two years. "Lottie is an incredible coach and an even better person. The experience and knowledge that Lottie brings to our group is unbeatable and it's very clear why she's been so successful around the world.

"She's loved by our players and staff and we're very proud of the culture that she is fostering within our club. We knew we wanted to secure Lottie as soon as possible following the end of last season and we're very pleased we were able to reach an agreement quickly.

"Although we didn't achieve quite the result we were hoping for last season, we have full confidence in Lottie and in our playing group and we're very much looking forward to the next two years under Lottie's leadership," she concluded.