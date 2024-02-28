With 12.9% CAGR, Data Center Automation Market Size To Reach US$ 17.5 Billion 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Data Center Automation Market Report by Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), Solution (Server, Database, Network, and Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), End User (Enterprises, Cloud Services Providers, Colocation Service Providers), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 .' offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Data Center Automation Market?

The global data center automation market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during 2024-2032.

What is Data Center Automation?

Data center automation represents the method of managing and executing routine workflows, such as monitoring, scheduling, and maintenance of an information base without human administration. It is undertaken using hardware tools and software solutions to improve agility and operational efficiency while reducing the time to complete routine tasks.

Data center automation also enables the mechanization of servers, networks, storage, and other information base management tasks that deliver centralized and on-demand access to resources. As a result, this process finds widespread utilization across various sectors, such as BFSI, IT and telecom, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, etc., to allow data exchange and automation among components, systems, and applications.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the data center automation industry?

The escalating demand for this process to reduce the reliance on human intervention by mechanizing routine procedures, including patching, updating, and reporting and cloud services to provide a secure and robust IT environment, owing to the shift towards remote working solutions, is among the primary factors driving the data automation center market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for this technique by organizations across the globe to enable transparency and interoperability for continuous optimization and high availability is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) by the leading players to identify inefficiencies and irregularities within the data center space and the inflating investments in robotics are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the expanding volume of information has made manual monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation ineffective, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the extensive usage of the global web, social media, streaming channels, and cloud gaming is expected to bolster the data center automation market in the coming years.



Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:





ABB Limited

BMC Software Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu limited (Furukawa Group)

HashRoot Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Intel Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Oracle Corporation

Riverturn Inc.

Siemens AG Veristor Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the data center automation market on the basis of type, solution, deployment mode, end user and industry vertical

Breakup by Type:



Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3 Tier 4

Breakup by Solution:



Server

Database

Network Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by End User:



Enterprises

Cloud Services Providers Colocation Service Providers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



BFSI

IT and Telecom

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

