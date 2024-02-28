Wifi As A Service Market Size, Research Report, Growth Trends, Key Players And Forecast 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ WiFi As A Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global WiFi as a service market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the WiFi As A Service market?

The global WiFi as a service market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.92% during 2024-2032.

What is WiFi As A Service?

WiFi as a service (WaaS) delivers turnkey internet access solutions for multi-user business networks. It is a subscription-based service that integrates infrastructure, software, and service. WaaS offers several beneficial features to business operations, such as increased uptime, scalability in response to user demand, and advanced network security features. It also enables organizations with limited information technology (IT) resources to provide secure, reliable, and fast WLAN access across several locations. WaaS is time- and cost-efficient and can be easily managed via a network operating center (NOC), due to which it is widely used across the telecommunication and IT sectors.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the WiFi As A Service industry?

The recent COVID-19 outbreak compelled governments of various nations to mandate lockdowns, which, in turn, surged the demand for high-speed wireless fidelity services, such as WaaS. This represents one of the key factors accelerating the market growth. In line with this, the surging demand for better network coverage and burgeoning product application in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are further providing a significant boost to the market growth.

Moreover, favorable initiatives supporting the development of smart cities and the rapid deployment of public WiFi are other growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the rising product demand across the retail and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors and significant technological advancements are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Professional Services Managed Services

Breakup by Location Type:



Indoor Outdoor

Breakup by Enterprise Size:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Telecom and IT

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Retail Others

Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

