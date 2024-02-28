Japan sees decline in inflation statistics

(MENAFN) Data released by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Tuesday highlighted a decline in the inflation rate in Japan compared to the previous month. According to the ministry's report, the consumer price index, a key measure of general inflation, exhibited a 2.2 percent year-on-year increase in Japan last month, aligning with analysts' expectations. This figure marked a notable decrease from the 6.2 percent increase recorded during the previous month, reflecting a moderation in inflationary pressures.



On a monthly basis, adjusting for seasonal factors, the consumer price index edged up by 0.1 percent in January, following a period of stability observed in December. While the monthly increase was relatively modest, it underscores the ongoing inflationary dynamics within the Japanese economy, albeit at a more subdued pace compared to previous months.



Moreover, the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, registered a 2 percent year-on-year increase, slightly surpassing analysts' expectations of a 1.9 percent rise. This figure represents a moderation from the 2.3 percent increase observed in December, signaling a more tempered pace of inflationary growth within core sectors of the economy.



In a related development, data released by the Central Bank of Japan also indicated a decline in the inflation rate in wholesale prices for services during the past month. The wholesale price index for services rose by 2.1 percent year-on-year last month, marking a decrease from the 2.4 percent increase recorded in the previous month. This downward trend in wholesale price inflation suggests a broader easing of inflationary pressures across various sectors of the Japanese economy.



Overall, the latest data from both government and central bank sources underscore a notable deceleration in inflationary trends within Japan. While inflation remains a key consideration for policymakers and market participants, the observed moderation in price growth suggests a more balanced and stable economic environment. As Japan navigates through evolving economic conditions and global uncertainties, monitoring inflationary dynamics will continue to be a critical aspect of macroeconomic policymaking and economic analysis.

MENAFN28022024000045015682ID1107909982