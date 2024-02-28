Gold prices rise as dollar declines prior to US inflation report

(MENAFN) Gold prices saw a modest increase on Tuesday, accompanied by a decline in the value of the dollar, as investors eagerly anticipated a crucial inflation report in the United States amidst a week packed with data releases and statements from Federal Reserve officials. At 0620 GMT, spot gold transactions rose by 0.1 percent, reaching USD2,033.34 per ounce, while US gold futures contracts experienced a slight uptick of 0.2 percent, reaching USD2,043.00 per ounce.



The weakening of the dollar played a pivotal role in driving up gold prices, as the depreciation of the US currency rendered the precious metal relatively more affordable for buyers transacting in other currencies. This dynamic often leads to an increase in demand for gold, consequently pushing its price higher.



Ajay Kedia, the director at Kedia Commodities based in Mumbai, shared insights with Reuters, suggesting a period of consolidation in the gold market ahead of the impending inflation data release. He expressed expectations for gold to trade within a narrow range in the immediate future. Kedia also highlighted factors contributing to the support for gold, including recent reports of technical recessions in Japan and Britain, which have impacted the ratio of gold prices to silver prices. Currently, this ratio stands at 90 ounces of silver to one ounce of gold. However, Kedia noted that despite these supportive factors, there has been no discernible change in the "war premium," indicating that the ongoing geopolitical tensions have not significantly influenced gold prices beyond existing expectations.

MENAFN28022024000045015682ID1107909958