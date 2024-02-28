Apple alters focus from EVs to generative artificial intelligence, augmented reality

(MENAFN) In a significant departure from its long-standing ambitions, Apple has surprisingly decided to cancel its ambitious project aimed at manufacturing an electric car. This decision comes after a decade-long effort and signals a strategic pivot towards investing in generative artificial intelligence and augmented reality headsets. These emerging fields are currently captivating the attention of both consumers and investors, prompting Apple to realign its focus in order to stay competitive.



According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple disclosed its decision to abandon the electric car project through an internal memo circulated on Tuesday. This unexpected announcement caught approximately two thousand employees who had been working on the project by surprise. The project, which had been shrouded in secrecy, will now be halted, with many employees from the team, known as “SPG,” being reassigned to the artificial intelligence department. Their new focus will be on generative AI projects, reflecting Apple's increasing emphasis on this technology as a strategic priority.



The cancellation of the electric car project, which was anticipated to yield significant revenue for Apple and had long been a cherished aspiration for the company, underscores a shift in strategic priorities towards advancing generative artificial intelligence tools. This move also reflects Apple's determination to catch up with competitors who have made substantial strides in this domain, particularly evident with the rising prominence of chatbots from companies like OpenAI and Google, which have garnered considerable attention from both consumers and investors alike.

