Japan's Nikkei retreats from record highs amid fears of quick gains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Japanese Nikkei index experienced a retreat from its recently achieved record highs, reflecting concerns over the rapid pace of gains observed over the past three weeks. This pullback followed technical indicators signaling that the market's ascent, which had exceeded nine percent during this period, may have been too swift.



Closing trading down by a marginal 0.08 percent, the Nikkei concluded the session at 39,208.03 points. Just the day before, the index had soared to its highest level ever recorded during a trading session at 39,426.29 points, also marking a new closing record at 39,239.52 points.



The day's market activity exhibited a degree of volatility, with 120 stocks declining, 104 advancing, and one remaining stable. Notably, two prominent blue-chip stocks, Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group, significantly contributed to the index's decline, shedding enough value to surpass the Nikkei's overall downturn by 13 points.



Conversely, shares in DNA E-commerce and Gaming surged by an impressive 24 percent. This sharp uptick was attributed to news of the company's plans to launch a new mobile game based on Pokemon trading cards, injecting optimism into the market despite broader concerns about the pace of recent gains.

