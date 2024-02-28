The Occurrence Of Crime And Illicit Activities Have Bolstered The Global Counter UAV Technologies Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Counter UAV Technologies Market is witnessing a surge due to the massive demand risen due to the rise in security threats. The governments have also been strengthening anti-drone technology. According to the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College, 155 manufacturers across 33 countries have produced at least 235 counter-drone products, which are either already available in the market or under active development. A market survey conducted by researchers at Sandia National Laboratories identified that there were ten counter-drone systems available for acquisition in 2015, and this number grew to 200 systems by 2018 further the expanding investments in Research and Development for the use of counter UAV technology has fostered the growth of the market. Additionally, the occurrence of crime and illicit activities such as the transfer of criminal goods, hooliganism, and terrorist attacks among others coupled with the surge in the drone market has propelled the growth of the market. However, several government laws and regulations pose challenging factors for counter-drone technology has restrained the growth of the market.

The UCAV segment caters to the highest market share among the different types due to its massive utilization for the activities of the Armed Forces. Further, the utilization of advanced technology in the military has driven growth. The Civil counter-drone technology is primarily used to secure during large events, which include VIP protection, counter-smuggling operations at prisons, and airspace protection at airports It's expected to gain traction with the need for enhanced internal security at government facilities



Further, North America dominates the market due to the increasing government spending for the development and deployment of this technology. Asia Pacific region holds a significant share in the market due to the high production and utilization rate of drones in China. The after-effects of COVID-19 such as lockdown and the temporary shutdown of national and international transport have led to a decline in purchases and production thereby restraining the growth of the market for a while.

The global Counter UAV Technologies market is expected to grow from USD 348.3 million in the year 2019 to USD 3460.3 million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% in the forecast period.

Key Players:



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales SA

Dedrone

DroneShield

Airbus S.A.S

Battelle Memorial Institute

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SRC Inc.

Boeing

Chess Dynamics Ltd.

Enterprise Control System Ltd

Aaronia AG



Counter UAV Technologies Market: Segmentation

By Type



UCAV

MUAV/MAV

TUAS

MALE

VTOL



By Application



Civil

Military



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





