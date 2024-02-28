North America To Hold The Lion's Share In The Plasma Therapy Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The plasma therapy market is primarily driven by its integral use in the healthcare industry for treating orthopedic injuries, cosmetic surgeries, and immunodeficiency disorders. Orthopedic injuries such as tendon injuries, rotator cuff, tennis elbow, and hamstring are quickly and effectively healed using plasma therapy.

Several medical conditions, such as erectile dysfunction and facelift surgeries, are treated using platelet-rich plasma therapy. Platelet-rich plasma is derived from blood plasma, consisting enriched platelets, which assists in quick healing of bone and other soft tissues. However, high cost of medical devices used in plasma therapy hampers market growth. Governments across the globe are actively working to develop plasma-derived medicines and organizing blood donation to ensure an adequate supply of blood plasma, further driving the market growth.

For instance, the government of India announced the national policy to access plasma-derived medicinal products for clinical and therapeutic use.



Key Highlights



The plasma therapy market was valued at USD 205.15 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.8% on account of increasing demand for plasma therapy and significant untapped therapeutic opportunities in the field of plasma therapy

The pure platelet rich plasma segment holds the largest market share owing to the effective results of pure PRP therapy and widespread applications in cosmetics, general, cardiovascular surgeries, and wound healing surgeries

The autologous segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness and low threat of disease transmission

North America leads the plasma therapy market as the region possesses well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory framework, and government support



Key Players



BioLife Plasma Services

Grifols International S.A.

Biotest, CSL Ltd.

Cambryn Biologics LLC

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

China Biologic Products, Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma

LFB biopharmaceutical



Recent Development



In January 2019, Takeda Pharma acquired Shire PLC. to increase R&D investment in order to develop plasma-derived therapies in four therapeutic areas, namely oncology, gastroenterology (GI), neuroscience, and rare diseases.



Plasma Therapy Market Segmentation

By Type



Pure platelet-rich plasma (PRP)

Leukocyte-rich PRP

Pure platelet-rich fibrin (PRF)

Leukocyte-rich fibrin (L-PRF)

Plasma proteins



By Source



Autologous

Allogenic



By Application



Orthopedic

Chronic infectious diseases

Dermatology

Dental

Cardiac muscle Injury

Nerve injury



By End-User



Hospitals and clinics

Research institutions



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





