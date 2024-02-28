Raashii Khanna Goes Ethnic As She Promotes 'Yodha' In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna on Wednesday gave some major ethnic fashion goals, oozing elegance in an olive green ensemble.

The actress, who will be soon seen in the action thriller 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra, took to Instagram, where she enjoys 10.8 million followers, and shared a series of pictures from the film's promotion in Hyderabad.

The pictures featured Raashii wearing a mirrored sleeveless olive green coloured blouse, and a green lehenga with a golden border. The lehenga had birds, trees, and some animals imprinted on it. She completed the look with a matching dupatta.

For the makeup, Raashii opted for nude brown lips, kohl rimmed eyes, thick brows, and a black bindi. Her hair is tied in a low bun. She sported silver accessories -- a choker necklace, bangles and earrings.

Raashii, who made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2013 Hindi political spy thriller film 'Madras Cafe', captioned the post: "#yodha in Hyderabad".

The latest outfit and look of Raashii received love from her fandom. One user said: "Queen of South", another said: "stunning gorgeous mesmerising".

A fan commented: "Divine Goddess".

'Yodha' is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and also stars Disha Patani.

Raashii next has 'Aranmanai 4', and 'Methavi' in the pipeline.