Propane Market Size, Business Growth, Outlook, Report 2024-2032

IMARC Group's report titled“ Propane Market Report by Form (Liquid, Gas), Grade (HD-5 Propane, HD-10 Propane, Commercial Propane), End Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Transportation, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How Big is the Propane Market ?

The global propane market size reached 181.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 248.7 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Propane

Propane refers to a gas that belongs to the alkane family and is derived by refining crude oil and via natural gas processing. It is highly efficient as a fuel source and has a high energy density, which means it can generate significant quantities of energy from a relatively small volume of gas. It is considered a clean-burning fuel as it produces minimum greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuels like coal and gasoline. Propane is often more cost-effective than other energy sources, offering savings on energy bills and reducing overall operational costs for businesses.

At present, the increasing demand for propane in furnaces, space heaters, and fireplaces to provide a reliable source of heat represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising employment of propane in stoves, ovens, grills, and camp stoves, offering precise temperature control and quick heating, is supporting the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing utilization of propane in various industrial processes, including metal cutting and welding, is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the escalating demand for propane in the agricultural sector for crop drying, pest control, and as a fuel source for vehicles and equipment is propelling the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Propane Industry:



Air Liquide S.A.

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ConocoPhillips Company

Eni S.p.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

GAIL (India) Limited

Gazprom

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. TotalEnergies SE.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Form:



Liquid Gas

Breakup by Grade:



HD-5 Propane

HD-10 Propane Commercial Propane

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Industrial Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

