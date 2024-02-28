(MENAFN- The Conversation) Executive Editor - Full-time or 0.8 (FTE)
An exciting opportunity for an experienced, ambitious publishing professional to join Aeon Media at a time of expansion and growth. This opportunity is currently open to candidates who are Melbourne or Sydney based.
Read the role description here .
How to apply:
Applications close end-of-day Monday 18 March, 2024.
Applicants must have full working rights in Australia to be considered for this opportunity.
To be considered for this role you must submit (1) a cover letter and (2) your resume to [email protected]
If you would like to discuss the role before applying, please email the Executive Assistant to the Directors, [email protected]
MENAFN28022024000199003603ID1107909910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.