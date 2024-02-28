Team Abu Dhabi / 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship - Grand Prix Of Indonesia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The opening round of the 2024 UIM F1H2O World Championship of powerboat racing begins with The Grand Prix of Indonesia this weekend.
On behalf of Team Abu Dhabi, we will be sending you official reports on the event, along with action images, as follows (UAE times):
Friday: Qualifying – 1.00pm
Saturday: Sprint Races – 1.30pm
Sunday: Grand Prix of Indonesia – 1.30pm
