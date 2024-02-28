Saudi Arabia Launched New Clean Fuels

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Feb 28 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia announced yesterday, the launch of clean diesel and gasoline (Euro 5), in the Kingdom's markets, to replace previous fuels.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said that, the new fuels, like the previous ones that are suitable for all means of transportation, aim to provide highly efficient, low-emission fuel, that supports environmental sustainability.

The ministry said, these products are part of the Kingdom's efforts to reduce emissions and achieve“net zero” goal by 2060, through implementing the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach.

It added that, the launch was consistent with the Kingdom's development plans and its leading role in supporting international efforts to protect the environment and maintain its position as a reliable global energy supplier.

The two new products align with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Saudi Energy Efficiency Programme, which have established the Saudi Arabia Corporate Average Fuel Economy(CAFE) standard, to improve vehicles' fuel economy and encourage automakers to incorporate the latest energy-efficient technologies in vehicles imported into the Kingdom.– NNN-SPA