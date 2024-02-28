Azerbaijan Discusses Opportunities For Cooperation With German Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities for cooperation with German companies in areas such as green energy and the production of green technologies, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

At the meeting of Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the visiting delegation of companies headed by the General Director of the Eastern Business Association of Germany, Michael Harms, the delegation was informed about the issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan's energy transition, on green energy projects implemented and planned in the country, as well as on plans to export renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen.

Possibilities of cooperation with German companies in such areas as solar and wind energy projects, bioenergy, green hydrogen, energy efficiency, and the production of green technologies were discussed.