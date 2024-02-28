Azerbaijan Discusses Opportunities For Cooperation With German Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan has discussed opportunities for cooperation with
German companies in areas such as green energy and the production
of green technologies, Azernews reports, citing
the Ministry of Energy.
At the meeting of Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the visiting
delegation of companies headed by the General Director of the
Eastern Business Association of Germany, Michael Harms, the
delegation was informed about the issues on the agenda of
Azerbaijan's energy transition, on green energy projects
implemented and planned in the country, as well as on plans to
export renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen.
Possibilities of cooperation with German companies in such areas
as solar and wind energy projects, bioenergy, green hydrogen,
energy efficiency, and the production of green technologies were
discussed.
