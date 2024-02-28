Residential Buildings Burned In Kherson At Night As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, two residential buildings burned down at night as a result of shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

"At night, after another shelling, two residential buildings caught fire in one of the neighborhoods of Kherson," the statement said.

As noted, despite repeated shelling, the fire was extinguished by morning.

Fourteen firefighters and four pieces of equipment were involved in the firefighting.

According to the Kherson RMA , over the past day, Russian troops fired 22 times at the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community. Damage was recorded in Kherson , Zelenivka, Antonivtsi, Sadove and Prydniprovske.

In particular, 12 multi-storey buildings and five private houses were damaged, as well as two private cars.

As a result of Russian hostile shelling of the Kherson city territorial community over the past day, one person was seriously injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian shelling damaged houses, a farm, an elevator and a cargo ship in the Kherson region. One person died and two were injured.