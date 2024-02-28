Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) The 44th relief plane of Kuwait airlift heads to Al-Arish airport in Egypt with 10 tons of food and shelter for the Palestinians in Gaza

