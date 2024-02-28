Kuwaiti Oil Price Up USD 1.66 To USD 82.31 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went up by USD 1.66 to USD 82.31 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared with USD 80.65 pb on the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Wednesday. In international markets, the Brent crude contracts fell by 30 cents to reach USD 83.35 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude went down 28 cents to stand at USD 78.59 pb (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.