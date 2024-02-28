This Is Not An Exhibition.. Artistic Demonstration Against War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by Njood Qasem)

RAMALLAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Museum in Birzeit in the occupied West Bank showcased Gazan artwork in efforts to preserve Gaza's cultural legacy.

The museum had collected 286 art pieces by more than 100 artists from houses in the West Bank and showrooms, organizations and universities across Palestine and displayed them in "This Is Not An Exhibition".

In a press conference, the museum said that this was a solidarity event with joint efforts to achieve this event in times where staying in contact with artists and shipping their work is almost impossible under the circumstances of war which has devoured the artists' homes, art studios and possessions. (end)

