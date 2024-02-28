Ministry Of Education Partners With Pearson Education For Enhanced Vocational Training

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – The Ministry of Education has entered into a collaborative agreement with Pearson Education, a leading global educational company, in a move towards bolstering vocational education in Jordan.The memorandum, signed by Azmi Mahafzah, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Freya Thomas Monk, representing Pearson Education, outlines a strategic partnership aimed at advancing educational opportunities within Jordan.Central to the agreement is the expansion of the Technical Vocational Education Program (BTEC), offering increased enrollment opportunities for students across Jordan. This initiative seeks to address the growing demand for vocational training and to equip students with the skills required for success in the modern workforce. By scaling up the implementation of the BTEC program in schools, the partnership aims to meet the evolving needs of industries spanning industrial, commercial, and tourism, as well as digital and creative sectors.During the signing ceremony, Mahafzah presented an overview of the ongoing implementation of the BTEC program in schools, highlighting both achievements and challenges encountered thus far. He underscored the commitment of the Jordanian government to prioritize vocational education as a key pillar of the country's educational agenda.The BTEC program, adopted by the ministry for grades ten through twelve, is designed to impart practical skills and competencies aligned with the demands of the local, regional, and global job markets. Accreditation has been granted to 266 schools, facilitating the training of 18,000 students under the guidance of 1,800 dedicated teachers.