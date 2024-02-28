Jordan Assumes Presidency As Customs Leaders Convene In Arab League For Reform Talks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 28 (Petra) -- The fifty-ninth meeting of the Directors General of Customs of the MENA region convened on Tuesday under the auspices of the League of Arab States, with Jordan assuming the presidency.Held at the League of Arab States, Major General Jalal Al-Qudah, Director General of Jordan Customs, presided over the meeting as the regional representative and deputy head of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO).The newly appointed WCO Secretary General, Ian Saunders, also joined discussions on the modernization plan, which stands out as a pivotal reform initiative aimed at effecting fundamental changes within the organization's structure, addressing challenges such as financing, and ensuring the organization's operational methodology remains apolitical.During the session, Major General Al-Qudah emphasized the importance of consensus-building and aligning visions among member states to bolster the organization's standing and advancement. He stressed the need for ongoing cooperation and coordination among members, highlighting the region's role in the organization's modernization efforts.Major General Al-Qudah expressed the regional office's commitment to actively contribute to these endeavors by fostering collaboration between member states and the General Secretariat of the World Customs Organization. He also underscored the significance of establishing effective relationships between the regional office and other pertinent regional bodies, such as information exchange offices and capacity-building entities.Throughout the meeting, the Directors General of Customs presented their countries' perspectives on agenda items. The regional office reiterated its dedication to promoting linkages between member states and facilitating knowledge exchange to enhance cooperation and integration among customs departments and agencies.This session marked the first regular meeting of the World Customs Organization's region following the election of the new Secretary General. Additionally, it was announced that a second consultative meeting of the region will be convened annually at the organization's headquarters in Brussels, coinciding with the meetings of the Policies Committee and the Council.