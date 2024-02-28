Qatar Museums Reveals Array Of Partner Exhibitions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has revealed a wide array of partner exhibitions and commissioned works as part of Design Doha.

The biennial showcase for excellence and innovation in the design community in Qatar and the MENA region has kicked off with week of special events and exhibition openings running until February 28, with programming running through August 5.

Established under the leadership of Qatar Museums' Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Design Doha will be a new platform for practitioners from across the Arab world, helping to build professional pathways and engage with the acclaimed design professionals from around the world who will convene at the event.

Design Doha events are taking place within Msheireb, a creative neighbourhood that nurtures collaboration, creativity, and innovation and is serving as host for the event.

The commissions which will be presented as part of Design Doha are: Desert by Amine El Gotaibi at The Ned; Doha Dragon by Joris Laarman at Msheireb; Afterimage of the Beginning by Choi Byung Hoon at the National Museum of Qatar.