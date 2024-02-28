GCC Artificial Intelligence Market Share Analysis| Size, Trends, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) GCC Artificial Intelligence Market Overview 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“ , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC artificial intelligence market share . The market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.88% during 2024-2032.

Several factors collectively shape the trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry's growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. These factors are pivotal in determining the direction and pace of AI industry development in the GCC. Government support and initiatives are key drivers for the growth of the AI industry in the region. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have implemented comprehensive national AI strategies, making significant investments in AI infrastructure, research and development, as well as AI education and training programs. The availability of investment and funding opportunities is a crucial element fostering AI industry growth in the GCC. Increased investments from both public and private sectors, along with support from venture capital firms, expedite research, development, and commercialization of AI technologies, applications, and startups within the region.

The growth of the industry is heavily influenced by the presence of a skilled workforce and the ability to attract and retain AI talent. Developing local AI expertise and attracting international professionals are essential for establishing a sustainable and thriving AI ecosystem in the region. The regulatory framework governing AI technologies, data privacy, and intellectual property rights plays a significant role in shaping industry growth. Clear and supportive regulations create an environment conducive to the development, deployment, and adoption of AI in the GCC. Collaboration and partnerships among the public and private sectors, academia, and industry entities are crucial for fostering innovation and applying AI across diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and energy. Cross-sector collaboration emerges as a pivotal factor driving the growth of the AI industry in the region.

In the year 2024, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is poised to witness significant trends in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. Governments in the GCC are anticipated to persist in their support for AI initiatives, concentrating on national AI strategies, investing in AI infrastructure, and fostering economic growth driven by AI. Various sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and smart city development, are expected to increasingly incorporate AI technologies to improve efficiency, decision-making processes, and customer experiences. There is likely to be a heightened focus on cultivating a skilled AI workforce within the GCC, emphasizing education, training, and attracting international AI talent to bolster the region's expanding AI ecosystem. The adoption of ethical AI frameworks and considerations for responsible AI deployment is anticipated to gain prominence, addressing concerns related to AI ethics, privacy, and transparency.

The GCC region is poised to see the rise of AI startups, fueled by a rise in venture capital funding and a favorable startup ecosystem. This development is expected to spur innovation and diversity in AI applications. Together, these trends indicate a burgeoning and dynamic AI landscape in the GCC, powered by factors such as government backing, industry momentum, talent cultivation, ethical considerations, and entrepreneurial initiatives.

Top Key players: – Accubits Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc.(Amazon.com Inc.), Cogtalk, Facebook Inc, Fusion Informatics Limited, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SAP Middle East & North Africa LLC (SAP SE) and Siemens Middle East Limited (Siemens Ag)

The report segmented the market on the basis of country, type, solutions, system, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:



Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Solutions:



Hardware

Software Service

Breakup by System:



Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by Technology:



Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context-Aware Computing Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Technology, Media and Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Mining and Utilities

Retail and Wholesale Trade

Construction and Manufacturing

Education and Healthcare Others

Breakup by Country:



United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

