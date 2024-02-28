GCC Artificial Intelligence Market Share Analysis| Size, Trends, Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) GCC Artificial Intelligence Market Overview 2024-2032
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“ , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC artificial intelligence market share . The market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.88% during 2024-2032.
Several factors collectively shape the trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry's growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. These factors are pivotal in determining the direction and pace of AI industry development in the GCC. Government support and initiatives are key drivers for the growth of the AI industry in the region. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have implemented comprehensive national AI strategies, making significant investments in AI infrastructure, research and development, as well as AI education and training programs. The availability of investment and funding opportunities is a crucial element fostering AI industry growth in the GCC. Increased investments from both public and private sectors, along with support from venture capital firms, expedite research, development, and commercialization of AI technologies, applications, and startups within the region.
The growth of the industry is heavily influenced by the presence of a skilled workforce and the ability to attract and retain AI talent. Developing local AI expertise and attracting international professionals are essential for establishing a sustainable and thriving AI ecosystem in the region. The regulatory framework governing AI technologies, data privacy, and intellectual property rights plays a significant role in shaping industry growth. Clear and supportive regulations create an environment conducive to the development, deployment, and adoption of AI in the GCC. Collaboration and partnerships among the public and private sectors, academia, and industry entities are crucial for fostering innovation and applying AI across diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and energy. Cross-sector collaboration emerges as a pivotal factor driving the growth of the AI industry in the region. GCC Artificial Intelligence Market Trends and Drivers:
In the year 2024, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is poised to witness significant trends in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. Governments in the GCC are anticipated to persist in their support for AI initiatives, concentrating on national AI strategies, investing in AI infrastructure, and fostering economic growth driven by AI. Various sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and smart city development, are expected to increasingly incorporate AI technologies to improve efficiency, decision-making processes, and customer experiences. There is likely to be a heightened focus on cultivating a skilled AI workforce within the GCC, emphasizing education, training, and attracting international AI talent to bolster the region's expanding AI ecosystem. The adoption of ethical AI frameworks and considerations for responsible AI deployment is anticipated to gain prominence, addressing concerns related to AI ethics, privacy, and transparency.
The GCC region is poised to see the rise of AI startups, fueled by a rise in venture capital funding and a favorable startup ecosystem. This development is expected to spur innovation and diversity in AI applications. Together, these trends indicate a burgeoning and dynamic AI landscape in the GCC, powered by factors such as government backing, industry momentum, talent cultivation, ethical considerations, and entrepreneurial initiatives.
For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-artificial-intelligence-market/requestsample GCC Artificial Intelligence Market 2024-2032 Analysis and Segmentation:
Top Key players: – Accubits Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc.(Amazon.com Inc.), Cogtalk, Facebook Inc, Fusion Informatics Limited, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, SAP Middle East & North Africa LLC (SAP SE) and Siemens Middle East Limited (Siemens Ag)
The report segmented the market on the basis of country, type, solutions, system, technology and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence General/Strong Artificial Intelligence
Breakup by Solutions:
Hardware Software Service
Breakup by System:
Intelligence Systems Decision Support Processing Hybrid Systems Fuzzy Systems
Breakup by Technology:
Natural Language Processing Machine Learning Computer Vision Context-Aware Computing Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Technology, Media and Telecommunication Transportation and Logistics Energy, Mining and Utilities Retail and Wholesale Trade Construction and Manufacturing Education and Healthcare Others
Breakup by Country:
United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait Bahrain
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024- 2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email:
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163
MENAFN28022024004122016232ID1107909833
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.