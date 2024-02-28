Wood Pellet Market Size, Share And Industry Trends Report, 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Wood Pellet Market Report by Feedstock Type (Forest Wood and Waste, Agriculture Residue, and Others), Application (Power Plants, Residential Heating, Commercial Heating, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How Big is the Wood Pellet Market ?

The global wood pellet market size reached US$ 13.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Wood Pellet

Wood pellet is a form of biomass material derived from organic sources, such as sawdust, wood chips, or other wood residues. It is manufactured through a multi-stage process, including drying, grinding, and pelletizing. It can be categorized into premium, standard, and industrial grades, each serving different end uses and energy requirements. It serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuels like coal, gas, and oil, contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It is also used for generating heat in stoves, furnaces, and boilers.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wood-pellet-market/requestsample

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Wood Pellet Industry ?

The increasing need for eco-friendly energy sources to combat climate change and minimize carbon emissions represent one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in pellet production to enhance the efficiency and quality of wood pellets are supporting the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of wood pellets in co-firing power plants, wherein they are mixed with coal to reduce emissions, is offering a favorable market outlook. In addition, the increasing imposition of stricter emission standards is making it imperative for industrial units to switch to cleaner fuel alternatives. Furthermore, the rising utilization of biofuels, including wood pellets in the residential sector, to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and decrease carbon emissions is bolstering the growth of the market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Wood Pellet Industry:



Andritz AG

Asia Biomass Public Company Limited

Drax Group PLC

Energex

Enviva LP

Fram Renewable Fuels LLC

Land Energy Limited

Lignetics Inc.

Mallard Creek Inc.

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget Tanac S.A.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Feedstock Type:



Forest Wood and Waste

Agriculture Residue Others

Breakup by Application:



Power Plants

Residential Heating

Commercial Heating

Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163