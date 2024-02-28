Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group's report titled“ Dental 3D Printing Market Report by Material (Metals, Photopolymers, Ceramics, and Others), Technology (Vat Photopolymerization, Polyjet Technology, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, and Others), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Implantology), End User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How Big is the Dental 3D Printing Market ?

The global dental 3D printing market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2024-2032.

Industry Overview of Dental 3D Printing

Dental 3D printing is an innovative technology employing additive manufacturing techniques to create dental appliances, prosthetics, and orthodontic devices. It includes stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modeling (FDM), and selective laser sintering (SLS), each with unique advantages suited for specific applications. It utilizes computer-aided design (CAD) software or digital scans of dental structures to create highly precise dental appliances. It aims to reduce manual errors and increases the capability for intricate detailing. It is used for creating crowns, bridges, dentures, orthodontic devices, and temporary braces.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Dental 3D Printing Industry ?

The escalating demand for customized dental appliances among dentists and patients for more effective treatments represents one of the major factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, the development of high-speed 3D printers and bio-compatible materials are contributing to the growth of the market.

Besides this, the growing integration of 3D printing with imaging technologies like cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), providing more comprehensive data for designing dental appliances, is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the rising employment of dental 3D printing to reduce the production time and cost of dental prosthetics, allowing more patients to be served in less time, is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the growing focus on adopting patient-centric approaches is increasing the utilization of dental 3D printing.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Dental 3D Printing Industry:



3D Systems Inc.

Carbon Inc.

EnvisionTEC (Desktop Metal Inc.)

EOS GmbH

FormLabs Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Renishaw plc

Roland DG Corporation

SLM Solutions Group AG Stratasys Ltd.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:



Metals

Photopolymers

Ceramics Others

Breakup by Technology:



Vat Photopolymerization

Polyjet Technology

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering Others

Breakup by Application:



Prosthodontics

Orthodontics Implantology

Breakup by End User:



Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals and Clinics Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

