Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Report by Product Type (Dry Food, Wet & Canned Food, Snacks & Treats), Ingredient Type (Animal Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Cereal Derivatives, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others) 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia cat food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market?

The Saudi Arabia cat food market size reached US$ 37.4 Million in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Trends and Drivers:

The Saudi Arabia cat food market is primarily propelled by the increasing pet ownership rate in the country. Additionally, the cultural shift towards viewing cats as integral members of the family is augmenting the demand for premium and specialized pet food products. Moreover, the growing awareness among the cat owners regarding their health and nutrition is prompting them to seek out high-quality, nutritious food options for their furry companions. Furthermore, the inflating spending capacities of cat owners living in Saudi Arabia are also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, the elevating levels of urbanization and changing lifestyles are contributing to the adoption of convenience-oriented cat food products such as ready-to-eat meals and treats, which is further strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the emerging trend of cat humanization is augmenting the demand for organic, natural, and gourmet cat food products, which is offering significant growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, various key manufacturers are introducing premium and specialized pet food variants to cater to the evolving preferences of cat owners. Besides this, the escalating presence of international brands and the easy availability of cat food across various offline and online retail channels in sustainable packaging are projected to drive the growth of the cat food market in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Product Type Insights:



Dry Food

Wet & Canned Food Snacks & Treats

Ingredient Type Insights:



Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others



Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

