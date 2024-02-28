5 Historic Meetings Between Valencia CF And Real Madrid In La Liga: From Di Stefano’S Return To Courtois’ Dramatic Header

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Valencia CF vs Real Madrid is often one of the standout games of each LaLiga season. The historic rivalry between the clubs from Spain's first and third-biggest cities has always been intense, as Los Che and Los Blancos always see this as a 'must win' three points.

Here's a look at five of their most famous LaLiga meetings over the years.

December 25, 1932: Real Madrid 6-0 Valencia CF

The very first LaLiga meeting between these two clubs took place on Christmas Day 1932, with Valencia CF having been promoted to the top flight for the first time the previous summer.

A Real Madrid team containing early stars including legendary shot stopper Ricardo Zamora – who would give his name to LALIGA's best goalkeeper prize – were much too strong in the game played at their Chamartín stadium, coming out on top thanks to goals from Juan Hilario (two), Manuel Olivares (two), Luis Reguero and Eugenio Hilario. The side from the capital won their first LaLiga title that season, with Olivares ending up overall top scorer.

An interesting point: both coaches that day were Englishmen, Robert Firth for Real Madrid and Randolph Galloway at Valencia CF.

April 13, 1947: Real Madrid 2-4 Valencia CF

Valencia CF soon established themselves in the top flight and achieved a hugely significant victory away at Real Madrid in April 1947, with the 4-2 on the penultimate weekend of the season still Los Che's biggest winning margin in that fixture.

A hat-trick from striker Vicente Morera and another from Silvestre Igoa proved too much for Real Madrid, who replied through their own legendary names Luis Molowny and Prudencio 'Pruden' Sánchez.

Just a week later Valencia CF moved above Athletic Club on goal difference to win the LaLiga title for a third time in five seasons. It was the team's first golden age.

September 12, 1970: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia CF

The opening day of the 1970/71 season was a memorable occasion, with Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano returning to the Bernabéu in what was the Argentinean's first game as Valencia CF coach.

Di Stefano had won five European Cups and a whopping eight LaLiga titles during his 11 seasons as a player at Real Madrid. After leaving the club he returned to his home country of Argentina to coach Boca Juniors, but was now back at the Bernabeu in the opposition dugout.

In what would be a disappointing hero's return, Di Stefano's Valencia CF were beaten 2-0, with both goals scored by his former teammate Pirri. But Valencia CF soon clicked and started to climb the table, winning the reverse fixture 1-0 in January before ending the season as champions.

January 3, 2016: Valencia CF 2-2 Real Madrid

January 2016 delivered an absolute thriller at Mestalla in what was the first game after the 2015/16 winter break. Rafa Benitez's Real Madrid went ahead early through a superb Karim Benzema goal but Dani Parejo rolled in a penalty just before half-time to make it 1-1.

The second half continued to ebb and flow and, soon after Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a penalty claim, visiting midfielder Mateo Kovacic was red-carded for a high tackle on Valencia CF's Joao Cancelo with 22 minutes remaining. Gareth Bale seemed to have won the three points for Real Madrid's 10 men when he headed in Toni Kroos' late freekick but Gary Neville's Valencia CF were level within a minute when Rodrigo Moreno nodded down for Paco Alcacer to coolly head home.

Alvaro Negredo could have won it for Valencia CF in added time, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas denied him. It was an absolute thriller that both sides felt they could, and should, have won.

December 15, 2019: Valencia CF 1-1 Real Madrid

Even if this match only produced two goals, it was a game which ended with maximum excitement. After Carlos Soler had seemingly won the match for Los Che by scoring the opener deep into the second half, Real Madrid won a corner in stoppage time.

It was then that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went up for the corner kick. The Belgian got his head on the ball and provoked a save from his opposite number, Jaume Doménech, but the loose ball was ultimately turned in by Karim Benzema for a 95th minute equaliser, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Real Madrid players.