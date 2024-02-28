China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share, Sales Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report by Product Type (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Juices, Bottled Water, Sports & Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink (RTD) Teas & Coffees, and Others), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Cartons, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Food Service and Drinking Places, Convenience Stores, Vending Machines, and Others) 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the China non-alcoholic beverages market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
How Big is the China Non-alcoholic Beverages Market?
The
China non-alcoholic beverages
market size reached US$ 158.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 282.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.
China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends and Drivers:
The China non-alcoholic beverages market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers, which is augmenting the demand for healthier beverage options. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the health benefits offered by non-alcoholic beverages, such as herbal teas, fruit juices, and flavored waters, is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing middle-class population, with increased disposable income, is more inclined to spend on premium, health-focused beverage products, which is creating a positive outlook for the overall market. Besides this, the elevating levels of urbanization are leading to a lifestyle shift that favors convenience and on-the-go consumption, thereby bolstering the demand for packaged, non-alcoholic beverages.
Apart from this, technological advancements and innovation in the beverage industry are also propelling the growth of the China non-alcoholic beverages market. Additionally, various leading manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation by introducing a variety of flavors and functional beverages enriched with vitamins, minerals, and other health supplements, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising younger population in the country, which is more inclined towards non-alcoholic beverages like energy drinks and carbonated beverages, is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing product availability across online retail platforms, offering a wide variety of options and ease of home delivery, is anticipated to further drive the growth of the growth of the China non-alcoholic beverages market in the coming year.
Leading Companies Operating in the China Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry:
Coca-Cola China Beverages Ltd Danone Asia-Pacific Management Co Ltd (Danone S.A.) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. Master Kong Holdings Limited (Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.) Mondelez (China) Co., Ltd. (Mondelez International, Inc.) Nestle (China) Ltd. PepsiCo (China) Limited Shanghai DyDo DRINCO, Inc. (DyDo Group Holdings, Inc.) Suntory Huiyuan (Shanghai) Beverage Co., Ltd (Suntory Holdings Limited) Uni-President China Holdings Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:
Breakup by Product Type:
Carbonated Soft Drinks Juices Bottled water Sports & Energy Drinks Ready to Drink (RTD) Teas & Coffees Others
Based on the product type, the market is segmented into carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, sports and energy drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas and coffees, and others.
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Bottles Cans Cartons Others
On the basis of packaging type, the market has been categorized into bottles, cans, cartons, and others.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Food Service and Drinking Places Convenience Stores Vending Machines Others
Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, food service and drinking places, convenience stores, vending machines, and others.
Other Key Points Covered in the Report:
COVID-19 Impact Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
