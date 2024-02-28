RACA's First Training Forum On Protecting Non-Profit Organisations Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first training forum on“Protecting Non-profit Organisations from Misuse” began in Doha yesterday with the participation of 30 employees from charitable societies and non-profit organisations.

The event was organised by the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA), in cooperation with the Center of Excellence for Training and Consultations at Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), and the Financial Information Unit.

Addressing the forum, Director of the Center of Excellence for Training and Consultations Dr. Ahmed Al Maweri said that the launch of the first training forum comes within the framework of enhancing the partnership and cooperation agreement DI and RACA.

“We hope that this event will meet the aspirations and needs of the participants, enhance their knowledge and skills, and contribute to the exchange of experiences that will reflect positively on the level of performance in the Authority and the charitable and humanitarian associations and institutions in Qatar,” said Al Maweri.

He said stressed the Center's readiness to cooperate permanently with the RACA, and all associations and institutions working in the charitable and humanitarian field, whether in implementing training programmes, studies and consultations.

Director of the Licensing and Support Department at RACA Rashid Al Nuaimi said that this training forum is the first activity of the“Tamkeen Programme” in its new version for 2024.

He said that this comes as an extension of the Tamkeen programme over the past years, as a platform for analyzing difficulties and challenges, innovating solutions, and participating in exchanging views on everything that serves the process of humanitarian and development work.