Ninth Edition Of Teeb Alhazm Luxury Exhibition Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The most luxurious exhibition for oud, oud oils and perfumes in the region, Teeb Alhazm exhibition, started yesterday evening with the participation of more than 100 exhibitors from all over the world, presenting a variety of international companies specialised in perfumes, oud, precious ouds, and world-class fragrance. In its ninth edition, the exhibition will run until March 9, 2024 at Alhazm Galleria.

The opening ceremony witnessed a large number of enthusiasts of luxurious ouds and perfume lovers from all over the region along with senior officials and VIPs who witnessed the launch of this very special edition of the most luxurious perfume exhibition in the region.

Teeb Alhazm became the most festive platform for all perfume brands and exhibitors who have arrived from all over the world to showcase their products following the mega purchase power that this exhibition offers.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Jasim Mohammed Al Emadi, Deputy CEO of Al Emadi Enterprises and Alhazm, said: "Following the great success that Teeb Alhazm has made over all these years, once again we welcome you to this new edition characterized by an increase in the number of participating brands and exhibitors, we extend our warm welcome to them and all our visitors.”

He added: "We have ensured to offer competitive rates in perfumes in this edition, as well as new offerings to all our visitors to experience new heights with all the latest new brands who joined this edition.”

While ensuring the presence of exclusive products among all stands to enrich visitors' experience and support them with distinctive products among all other editions.

Jasim Mohammed Al Emadi further added: "Many of the participating companies in the exhibition have focused on launching exclusive products specifically for this edition."

He concluded his speech by saying: "We expect the current edition of the exhibition to witness a great turnout from guests, whether from the local market or the regional and international markets, due to the high-quality products showcased in the exhibition, in addition to the significant and distinctive presence of companies and traders of oud, oud oil, and perfumes from various parts of the region and the world. Moreover, the timing is very suitable for the influx of visitors due to the approach of the Holy month of Ramadan, in addition to the wonderful winter atmosphere enjoyed by the weather of Doha."