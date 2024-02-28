Real Mallorca secures 5-4 win over Real Sociedad to reach Copa Del Rey final

(MENAFN) In a thrilling Copa Del Rey semifinal encounter, Real Mallorca emerged victorious over Real Sociedad in a tense penalty shootout, securing their place in the tournament's final. The second-leg match, which took place at Anoeta Stadium, concluded with a 1-1 draw after extra time, intensifying the drama of the showdown.



The momentum swung in Mallorca's favor when Giovanni Gonzalez's well-executed header found the back of the net in the 50th minute, providing Mallorca with a crucial lead in the match. However, Real Sociedad fought back, with Mikel Oyarzabal showcasing his skill by leveling the score with a precise right-footed shot from the center of the box, burying the ball into the bottom left corner in the 71st minute.



As the match remained deadlocked even after extra time, the tension heightened as the encounter transitioned into a penalty shootout. Real Sociedad suffered an early setback when Oyarzabal missed the first penalty, providing Mallorca with an advantage that they ultimately capitalized on to secure their berth in the final.



The first leg of the semifinal, held on February 6, ended in a goalless draw, setting the stage for a fiercely contested second leg that ultimately culminated in Mallorca's triumph.



Looking ahead, Mallorca now eagerly anticipates the final showdown where they will face off against the winner of the semifinal clash between Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid. Scheduled for April 6, the final promises to be a thrilling culmination of Mallorca's journey in the Copa Del Rey tournament, as they seek to clinch the coveted title.

