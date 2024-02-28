'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Arrested During Pro-Palestine Protest In US

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Hunter Schafer, who is known for her work in the drama streaming series 'Euphoria', was taken into police custody for storming 30 Rock during the taping of US President Joe Biden's 'Late Night' appearance.
The cops and sources said that she was booked along with 33 protesters, reports 'New York Post'.
Sources have said that the actress was issued a summon for trespassing, after she participated in the protest. The protest was organised to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
As per 'New York Post', Schafer, who essays the role of 'Jules' in 'Euphoria', was photographed wearing a“Cease-fire now” t-shirt while she was escorted out by a New York City Police Department officer with her hands restrained behind her back.
She joined other protesters with the organisation“Jewish Voice for Peace” as they sat in the lobby of 30 Rock holding banners.
The banners read,“Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide” and“Lasting cease-fire,” according to videos posted to social media.
“No more weapons, no more war. Cease-fire is what we're fighting for”, the group chanted along with:“Not in our name”.
MENAFN28022024000231011071ID1107909719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.