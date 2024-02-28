Special Teams Formed To Probe Pro-Pak Slogan Row; FSL To Examine Media Clippings: K’Taka Home Min

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Karnataka Police have formed three special teams to investigate the row surrounding the raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during the celebration of Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain's victory in Rajya Sabha elections, in Vidhana Soudha, sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Bengaluru DCP (Central), H.T. Shekar, is monitoring the investigations. The information about Naseer Hussain's supporters has been gathered and police are likely to question the accused who allegedly raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.

Karnataka ADGP (Law and Order), R. Hitendra, had met Home Minister G. Parameshwara at his residence and briefed him about the development and preparedness of the police department as BJP has called for state-wide protest. The police are on high alert as BJP workers are likely to protest before the Congress offices across the state.

Vidhana Soudha Police in Bengaluru have registered a suo moto case based on the complaint by the assistant sub-inspector on duty regarding the incident. The complaint has been registered under the provision of IPC Sections 505 (1) (B) and 153B. An unknown person has been made the accused in the case.

Karnataka BJP filed a police complaint against Rajya Sabha MP Naseer Hussain late night on Tuesday demanding legal action for allegedly raising 'Pakistan Zindabad slogans' in the state legislature building during the victory celebration.

BJP MLC, N. Ravikumar, and BJP MLA and Chief Whip, Doddangouda Patil, had filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police station against MP Naseer Hussain and his supporters.

“Mr. Naseer Hussain and his supporters are liable to be punished under 505 of the IPC. These offenders namely Mr. Naseer Hussain and his supporters are liable to be put to jail and Naseer Hussain is not liable to take oath as member of Rajya Sabha.

The said act is also liable to be punished under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1971. Under Section 2 of the said act, whoever shows disrespect to the Indian national flag or the Constitution of India shall be punished with an imprisonment of up to 3 years for which Mr Naseer Hussain and his supporters are liable to be punished,” the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that the police have taken up the suo moto case and launched the probe.

Parameshwara stated that the media clippings in connection with the development of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised in Vidhana Soudha will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara also maintained that there was nothing wrong committed by the Congress party in connection with the incident.

Parameshwara explained, the incident involving an individual raising Pakistan Zindabad slogan was reported in the media. The clippings of the media will be secured and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. Each media house has presented the story in a different manner, he added.

The video made by the police on the spot will also be taken for FSL examination. The investigation will be done and if it is proved, there is no compromise with the punishment. When asked about filing a case against one person in the case by the police, Parameshwara stated that as the probe progresses, more will be added.“It will include me, you and others,” he stated.

The BJP can stage a protest under the framework of the law. To raise the matter inside the House, they will have to take the permission of the Speaker, Parameshwara stated.