Four From Maharashtra Killed In Road Accident In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Four persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Karnataka's Bidar district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Dastagir Dawala Saab, 41-year-old Rasheeda Sheik, 31-year-old Wali and 51-year-old Aman Sheik, hailing from Udgir region in Maharashtra.

The injured were being treated in a hospital.

The incident occurred when a Tata Ace, they were travelling in, collided with a truck.

The victims were travelling from Udgir in Maharashtra to Hyderabad city.

The caused of the accident is yet to be ascertained as one of the drivers had died in the accident.

Dannuru police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.