Scented Candles Market Share, Size, Leading Companies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released report titled “Scented Candles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global scented candles market size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the scented candles market?

The global scented candles market size reached US$ 516.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 805.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Scented Candles Industry:



Increased Focus on Home Ambiance and Well-being:

The growing consumer emphasis on creating a relaxing and aromatic environment at home has been a major driver of the scented candles market. With the rise of home decor trends and the increasing importance of mental well-being, consumers are turning to scented candles to enhance their home ambiance and promote a sense of calmness and relaxation. The variety of fragrances available allows individuals to personalize their living spaces and create a comforting atmosphere, thereby supporting mental health and wellness.

Growth in Aromatherapy and Holistic Health Practices:

The integration of aromatherapy and holistic health practices into daily life has spurred demand for scented candles. Aromatherapy uses aromatic materials, including essential oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. Scented candles, often made with natural ingredients and essential oils, are seen as an accessible and convenient tool for those seeking to benefit from aromatherapy's therapeutic properties. This has led to an increase in popularity among consumers looking to enhance their health and wellness routines, driving demand for candles that not only offer pleasant fragrances but also possess supposed health benefits, such as stress reduction, and improved sleep quality.

Luxury and Personalization in Consumer Products:

The luxury segment within the scented candles market has seen substantial growth, driven by consumers' increasing desire for premium and personalized products. Luxury scented candles, often characterized by their unique fragrances, high-quality ingredients, and sophisticated packaging, appeal to consumers loo king for an upscale sensory experience. This trend is not just about the scent but also about the aesthetic appeal and the brand story, with consumers willing to pay a premium for candles that offer a sense of exclusivity and craftsmanship



Scented Candles Market Report Segmentation:



Breakup By Product:





Container-Based

Pillar Others

Container-based scented candles are the largest segment due to their convenience, safety, and variety in designs that cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and home decor styles.

Breakup By Category:





Mass Premium

The Premium segment dominates the category because consumers are increasingly seeking luxury experiences, unique fragrances, and high-quality, aesthetically pleasing candles that serve as both home decor and a means of personal indulgence.

Breakup By Raw Material:





Paraffin Wax

Soy Wax

Beeswax Others

Paraffin wax remains the largest segment in terms of raw material because it is cost-effective, readily available, and offers excellent scent throw, making it a popular choice for candle manufacturers.

Breakup By Distribution Channel:





Hypermarket and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the largest distribution channel as they offer consumers the convenience of experiencing a variety of scented candles firsthand, benefiting from immediate purchase options and promotional deals.

Breakup By Region:





North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest market for scented candles, driven by high consumer spending on home decor and wellness products, along with a strong presence of leading candle manufacturers and a culture that values ambiance and aromatherapy in homes.

Global Scented Candles Market Trends:



One emerging trend in the scented candles market is the increasing consumer interest in eco-friendly and sustainable products. As awareness of environmental issues grows, consumers are seeking out scented candles that are not only aesthetically pleasing and fragrant but also made with sustainable and non-toxic materials. In addition to this, there is a growing preference for candles featuring biodegradable packaging, reusable containers, and ethically sourced ingredients. Brands that prioritize sustainability and transparency in their production processes are gaining popularity, as consumers are increasingly motivated by the desire to make environmentally responsible purchasing decisions, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Some of these key players include:



Bath & Body Works Inc.

Bolsius International B.V.

Bridgewater Candle Company

Candle-lite Company

Conscious Candle Company

Diptyque

Lalique Group

Mvp Group International Inc.

NEST New York, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Stonewall Kitchen

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Yankee Candle Company Inc. (Newell Brands) Thymes LLC, etc

