Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down All 10 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied part of Donetsk region and 10 Shahed combat UAVs from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.
“The Defense Forces' mobile fire groups and the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile units engaged in an anti-aircraft battle and successfully destroyed 10 Shaheds within the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions,” the report reads. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, falling debris from a downed enemy drone in Odesa caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility, resulting in a fire that was quickly extinguished.
