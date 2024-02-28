Russia Suffered 1,060 Military Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to February 28, 2024, Russia's military casualties in Ukraine totaled about 412,610, including 1,060 soldiers eliminated in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,570 enemy tanks (+14 in the past day), 12,508 armored combat vehicles (+14), 10,029 artillery systems (+20), 1,000 multiple launch rocket systems, 688 air defense systems (+2), 342 aircraft (+2), 325 helicopters, 7,753 unmanned aerial vehicles (+24), 1,912 cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,112 motor vehicles (+47), and 1,594 special equipment units (+6).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, there were 102 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past day.