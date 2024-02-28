State Department Gives No Comment On Berlin Meeting Between Baku And Yerevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The U.S. State Department has not commented on the meeting
between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his
Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, which is scheduled to be held
in the German capital Berlin, Azernews reports.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller left the issue
relevant to him unexplained and limited himself to calling on the
sides to "reach a long-term agreement."
"The foreign ministers will meet tomorrow (today) in Berlin. I
know that the Secretary of State [Anthony Blinken] has been waiting
for them here in Washington since December. Does this mean the end
of the Washington process? Beyond that, what are your expectations
for tomorrow's meeting?" - a journalist asked the spokesman at the
briefing.
"I don't have any statements, but we continue to urge both sides
to try to reach a solid, long-term agreement," Miller replied.
As a reminder, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun
Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will meet in the German capital Berlin
on February 28-29.
