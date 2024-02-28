               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

State Department Gives No Comment On Berlin Meeting Between Baku And Yerevan


2/28/2024 2:10:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The U.S. State Department has not commented on the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, which is scheduled to be held in the German capital Berlin, Azernews reports.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller left the issue relevant to him unexplained and limited himself to calling on the sides to "reach a long-term agreement."

"The foreign ministers will meet tomorrow (today) in Berlin. I know that the Secretary of State [Anthony Blinken] has been waiting for them here in Washington since December. Does this mean the end of the Washington process? Beyond that, what are your expectations for tomorrow's meeting?" - a journalist asked the spokesman at the briefing.

"I don't have any statements, but we continue to urge both sides to try to reach a solid, long-term agreement," Miller replied.

As a reminder, Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan will meet in the German capital Berlin on February 28-29.

MENAFN28022024000195011045ID1107909675

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search